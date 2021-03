SEREMBAN: Police have commenced investigations into a police trainer who allegedly assaulted a recruit at the Ayer Hitam Police Training Centre (Pulapol) in Jempol, near here, causing him to suffer severe injuries in an ear.

It is learnt the incident occurred on Nov 11 last year but a police report was only lodged on Friday after the case was brought to the attention of a senior officer of the centre.

Sources said the 27-year-old rank-and-file was undergoing basic training at the centre at about 7am when his 38-year-old police trainer turned hostile.

The corporal, who was carrying out marching exercises on a group of recruits, became upset with the victim’s performance and allegedly slapped him on the head.

Although he suffered injuries to his left ear, the victim kept mum about the incident. However, two weeks ago, the victim sought treatment at a specialist clinic at the Kuala Pilah Hospital and was told by a doctor that he had suffered severe rupture to his left eardrum, which would require surgery.

A senior officer of the training centre got wind of the assault and lodged a police report.

It is learnt the victim, whose mother is a former armed forces doctor based in Kuala Lumpur, had chosen not to lodge a police report nor inform his family of the incident.

He is expected to undergo surgery at the Kuala Pilah Hospital next month.

Jempol police chief Supt Hoo Chang Hook (pix) said yesterday that investigations are ongoing and both parties will be summoned to have their statements recorded.

“We will conclude the investigations by the end of the week and submit our findings to state police and Bukit Aman before it goes to the Attorney-General’s Chambers,” he told theSun.

He said an internal investigation will also be carried out by the Pulapol Ayer Hitam’s police Integrity and Standard Compliance Department.