Police believe missing Zalina still in country

SHAH ALAM: Police believe that the former newscaster of a television station Zalina Azman who has been missing since November last year, is still in the country.

Shah Alam District Police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said police checks with the Immigration Department indicated that the missing former newsreader has not left the country.

He also confirmed that no report on her whereabouts had been lodged by the public since the announcement of her disappearance was made.

Earlier today, a local entertainment portal reported that a woman who resembled Zalina was allegedly spotted at a cafe in Section 9 here on Sunday.

Last Monday, Mohd Iqbal in a statement said a police report was lodged by Zalina’s son, Mikhael Norman, 33, regarding the disappearance of his mother, whose full name is Zalina Shaharah Azman, on Nov 29 last year.

The report was lodged after Mikhael failed to contact her since Nov 24, 2021, to inform her that his grandfather had been admitted to a hospital. - Bernama