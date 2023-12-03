Police bust alms-begging syndicate, detain five fake Thai monks

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Police busted a alms-begging syndicate run by fake monks from Thailand and arrested five foreigners, including a senior citizen, after raiding two public markets here, on March 8 and 10.

Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) district police chief ACP Tan Cheng San (pix) said acting on public information and intelligence, police raided the Bukit Mertajam public market here at 9.30 am before arresting two Thai men and two women at the location.

“Police seized eight bowls and RM40 in cash from the fake monks who were collecting alms while the second raid was at 7.15 am on Friday at the Taman Chai Leng public market, Perai here, where we arrested another man carrying out the same activities and who had RM158 in cash.

“Preliminary investigations found all the suspects, aged between 41 and 64, entered the country through the Bukit Kayu Hitam entry point in Kedah between February and early this month. The suspects have been here several times to carry out similar activities,“ he said at a press conference here today.

Tan added that the fake monks were believed to be able to collect alms of up to RM500 daily for a duration of four to five hours, and their actions have jeopardised the efforts of genuine monks from getting donations from the public. - Bernama