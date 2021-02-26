Police bust ‘Azahar’ motorcycle theft gang, arrests 17 suspects

SUNGAI BULOH, Feb 25: Police have busted the “Azahar” motorcycle theft gang which had been active since late last year, with the arrest of 14 men believed to be gang members, following separate raids in Hulu Langat, Rawang and Sungai Buloh from Feb 1 to 18.

Sungai Buloh district police chief Supt Shafa’aton Abu Bakar said also arrested were an Indonesian man believed to be the buyer and two women aged 18 and 20 who were the girlfriends of the gang members.

During the operation, police also seized five Honda EX5 and Yamaha LC motorcycles, five motorcycle frames and an engine with an estimated value of RM30,000.

“The gang had been eyeing on Yamaha, Modenas and Honda motorcycles which were later dismantled before being sold to foreigners at RM500 to RM1,000,“ she told a press conference, here today.

According to her, preliminary checks found that 10 of the gang members have been convicted for criminal and drug offences and nine of them tested positive for drugs.

Following the arrest of all the suspects, the police have solved 12 cases of missing vehicles in Sungai Buloh, Shah Alam, Subang Jaya, Dang Wangi and Cheras and identified 15 cases of motorcycle theft believed to be related to the group.

The suspects aged 16 to 41 have been remanded until tomorrow and the case is being investigated under Section 379A of the Penal Code.

In a separate case, two siblings aged 20 and 23 were arrested after they were believed to have been active in breaking into laundry shop premises, nurseries and restaurants around Sungai Buloh, Gombak and Klang since late last year.

Shafa’aton said the two suspects were arrested during Op Pintu Khas raid on two houses in Kampung Melayu Sri Kundang, Rawang on Feb 11 and 12 where police seized a Honda EX5 motorcycle, a hammer and screwdriver believed to be used to perform these activities.

Initial investigations found the two suspects carried out their burglary activities in the early morning between 1 to 5 am and are believed to be involved in 11 burglary cases involving losses of RM15,000 in Sungai Buloh, Gombak and Klang districts.

“A check found that both suspects had 13 and three previous criminal records respectively and the urine tests on both suspects were found to be positive for methamphetamine,“ she said adding that both siblings have been remanded until tomorrow to facilitate investigations under Section 457 of the Penal Code.- Bernama