KUALA LUMPUR: Police have foiled a bitcoin mining syndicate in Rawang with the arrest of six local men, believed to be syndicate members, in raids at three premises from March 9 until yesterday.

Gombak police chief ACP Arifai Tarawe said the syndicate’s activity was exposed when nearby residents were suspicious of loud noises and movements at the premises.

“Inspections at all premises found 131 active bitcoin mining machines which are using illegal electricity wiring,” he said in a news conference at the Gombak Police Headquarters here, today.

Arifai said each machine could generate a revenue of around RM11,000 a month while each suspect received between RM2,000 and RM4,000 per month, adding that the syndicate has been active for the last six months.

All the suspects aged 20 to 58 years have been remanded for four days to facilitate investigations under Section 379 and 427 of the Penal Code for stealing and mischief, and Section 37(1) of the Electricity Supply Act 1990 for electricity theft.

In another development, Arifai said the Gombak police have issued 934 compounds from Jan 13 until yesterday, of which 678 were issued during the Movement Control Order period, which mostly involved illegal interstate travel offences. — Bernama