KUALA LUMPUR: Police have busted a cigarette distribution syndicate believed to be active in the Peninsula, and seized 25,750 cartons of smuggled cigarettes worth RM4.2 million in a raid in Mersing, Johor yesterday.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said five men aged between 23 and 27 were nabbed during the operation dubbed “Op Asap” conducted by a Special Operations Command team.

“Acting on public tip-off, police recovered cartons of U2 brand cigarettes and seized an Isuzu lorry and a Proton Wira car,” he said in a statement here today.

The suspects have been remanded for three days at Mersing District Police Headquarters to facilitate investigations under Section 135(1)(d) Customs Act 1967. — Bernama