Police bust cigarette, liqour smuggling syndicate, seize contraband worth over RM36m

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have busted a cigarette and liquor smuggling syndicate following the arrest of 10 men and seizure of over RM36 million worth of contraband in three raids in Kajang on Sept 7.

Security and Public Order Division director Datuk Seri Hazani Ghazali said that intelligence gathering by the Wildlife Crime Bureau along with the Cheras General Operations Force had revealed two illegal liquor processing labs and led to the arrest of 10 men, five locals and five foreigners, and the seizure of untaxed 73,800 cartons of cigarettes and 24,573 cartons of liquor worth a total of over RM36 million.

“Liqour processing machines and equipment, along with three vehicles with an estimated value of RM395,575 were also seized,” he said, adding that the suspects have been remanded to facilitate investigations under Section 135(1) of the Customs Act 1967 and the Immigration Act 1959/63.

He also shared that the police have arrested 3,764 individuals and seized various illicit items and smuggled wildlife worth over RM726 million from Jan 1 till yesterday under three operations, Op Kontraban, Op Tiris and Op Bersepadu Khazanah. - Bernam