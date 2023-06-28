Police bust drug processing and distributing syndicate, arrest two suspects

GEORGE TOWN: Police busted a syndicate involved in processing and distributing drugs (methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA) that are packed in colourful sachets by detaining two suspects in separate raids in Penang on June 23.

Timur Laut police chief ACP Soffian Santong said following the arrest of the two men, police seized various types of drugs, including MDMA worth RM27,999.

“Police initially detained a 22-year-old jobless man at 9.15pm and seized five sachets of MDMA weighing 31 grammes (g) and five colourful packets of MDMA weighing 77 grammes. Subsequently we raided a unit at a condominium in Bukit Mertajam, near here.

“In the second raid carried out at 11.40pm police detained a 28-year-old suspect and seized 200 colourful packets of MDMA, 4,329, ketamin pills, 20 eramin pills and 10 ecstacy pills, all worth RM27,999,“ he told reporters, here yesterday.

He added the MDMA was packed in colourful packets to avoid being detected by the police and these packets are sold at entertainment outlets throughout the state at RM130 for a 16g packet that will later be mixed with flavoured soft drinks.

Soffian added that based on investigations, the syndicate has been active since January and urine tests conducted on both suspects showed that both were positive for drugs and both also had previous records for drug related cases.

“Police also seized a vehicle worth RM34,000, gold bar worth (RM1,600) and jewellery worth RM1,100. Both suspects will be remanded until June 30 and investigations carried out under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,“ he said. -Bernama