Police bust drug processing lab, RM26.5m worth of ecstasy seized

KUALA LUMPUR: The police busted a drug processing laboratory and confiscated ecstasy pills and powder estimated to be worth RMRM26.5 million in raids on two luxury condominium units, here last Thursday.

During the raids, four individuals, including three women from China were arrested.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (JSJN) director Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said all of them, aged 48 to 56, were detained in the raids which started at 4.30pm.

He said each of the luxury condominium unit was rented for RM2,500 a month to be converted into a drug processing laboratory.

“They were believed to have been active since late last year. Also seized during the raid were two vehicles, cash, wrist watches and jewellery,” he told a press conference at Bukit Aman here today.

Ayob Khan said checks revealed that the three foreign women entered the country between four and five years ago using social visit passes.

He said all those arrested who tested negative for drugs and had no previous criminal records were remanded for seven days to assist in the investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Meanwhile, Ayob Khan said the police were in the midst of completing the investigation paper in connection with the arrest of a former Malaysian diplomat and his son for allegedly owning a cannabis farm in Janda Baik, Pahang on May 21.

“The 78-year-old former diplomat was released on police bail after his remand period ended yesterday, and his son is still being remanded until tomorrow,” he said adding that the investigation paper would be submitted to the Attorney-General’s Chambers soon.

It was reported that a former diplomat, with the title of Datuk, and his 53-year-old son have been detained on suspicion of growing 102 cannabis trees in the compound of a house in Kampung Sum Sum, Janda Baik in Bukit Tinggi, Pahang. - Bernama