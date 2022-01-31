Police bust drug syndicate involving locals, foreigners

KUALA LUMPUR: Police busted a drug trafficking syndicate that used a three-tonne lorry for storage and seized 141 kilogrammes (kg) of syabu estimated to be worth about RM5.08 million on Jan 27.

Kuala Lumpur deputy police chief Datuk Yahaya Othman said the arrest of a Singaporean man suspected to be the mastermind, a Vietnamese woman and four local men all aged between 20 and 42, through three separate raids around the Klang Valley also led to the seizure.

He said police found the lorry parked in a residential area in Selangor.

“The syndicate was found to be active since last month where they communicated with each other and used three separate hotels around the capital as their hiding place,“ he told a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur Police Headquarters, here, today.

Yahaya said assisted by four locals, the two foreign nationals were found to have entered the country using social visit passes.

He added the police also found 0.7 grammes of heroin and four Erimin 5 pills in the raid.

Yahaya said further investigations found that apart from being a drug storage, the lorry was also used to traffic drugs to other drug suppliers in the Klang Valley.

He said police were still tracking those who provided the lorry to the syndicate.

-Bernama