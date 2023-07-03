Police bust drug syndicate, more than RM10 million worth of drugs seized

KUALA LUMPUR: The police busted a drug trafficking syndicate, believed to be active in the Klang Valley, with the seizure of drugs, worth RM10.8 million, in five raids in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, last Friday.

Kuala Lumpur deputy police chief Datuk Yahaya Othman said the raids led to the arrest of seven men, including one with the title of ‘datuk’, and a woman. They are between 27 and 61 years old.

He said the drugs that were seized included 300 kilogrammes (kg) of syabu and two kg of Ecstasy pills that were found in two vehicles parked at a supermarket here.

“The police also seized seven vehicles estimated to be worth RM456,000; jewellery (RM17,566) and cash of RM8,400.

“The modus operandi of the syndicate is to obtain drug supplies from the northern part of the peninsula for markets in the Klang Valley and neighboring countries by using vehicles that have been modified for the purpose,” he told a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent Headquarters, here, today.

On the suspects arrested, Yahaya said six of them tested positive for methamphetamine and with previous records for drug-related offences.

They are in remand for seven days from last Friday for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act (ADB) 1952.

He said the police were tracking down the remaining members of the syndicate. - Bernama