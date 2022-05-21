Police bust drug trafficking syndicate in Miri

KUCHING: Police busted a drug trafficking syndicate in Miri and seized about six kg of syabu and other drugs worth RM219,885 in a special operation that ended yesterday.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azam Ahmad Sapri said two men and a woman were also arrested in the two-day operation involving the State CID and the Miri District Police Headquarters.

“The first arrest involving a 37-year-old man was made in front of a courier company premises at about 4.30 pm, May 18. A box of electrical items and three kg of syabu worth RM108,000 were seized from the man,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Subsequently, he said police arrested the second suspect, aged 17, in front of a retail shop in the Permyjaya area at about 4.50 pm, before a 22-year-old woman was arrested 10 minutes later in the same area.

The arrests led to the discovery of two packets of ecstasy juice worth RM1,500, 130 Erimin 5 pills worth RM1,950 and 29 ecstasy pills worth RM435 at a shophouse at Jalan Miri Airport.

At about 10.30 am yesterday, the team thwarted an attempt to bring in about three kg of syabu into the premises of a courier service company in the city.

According to Mohd Azman, further checks found that the three suspects did not have any criminal records but two of them tested positive for drugs.

Police also seized two cars estimated to be worth RM50,000 which were believed to have been used by the syndicate.

All the suspects have been remanded for between five and seven days to assist in the investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Mohd Azman said the findings of the investigation revealed that the syndicate had been involved in drug trafficking activities for the last three months and they received their supply from members of the same group in Peninsular Malaysia through courier services.

“The drugs shipped to Miri would be packed together with other items to avoid detection by the courier companies or authorities before being distributed to drug pushers around the district,” he added. - Bernama