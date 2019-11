TAIPING: Police have busted the ‘Fahmi’ gang which has been actively involved in robberies since early this year, with the arrest of two of its members including a military personnel in a special operation conducted on Oct 27 and 31.

Taiping District Police chief ACP Osman Mamat said the 30-year-old army corporal, known as Andy, who had absconded from duty for the past three months had been arrested at Jalan Istana Larut at 10 am on Oct 31 while his accomplice, Emie Toyol, also 30, was detained by the side of Lorong Indah 1, Simpang, at 12.45am on Oct 27.

He said the two were detained by a team of policemen from the Taiping District Police Headquarters’ (IPD) Criminal Investigation Department in a month-long operation run from Oct 11.

He said investigations revealed that the gang had been involved in 14 robberies, where they disguised as police officers before breaking into houses, shops and temples and stealing vehicles around Taiping, Kerian and Tapah.

“The group’s modus operandi is to target victims who are alone and then urge them to hand over money and other valuables before fleeing the scene,“ he said during a press conference at the police headquarters here today.

Meanwhile, Osman said police had also confiscated a black Yamaha 125Z motorcycle, a handcuff, a police vest, a police helmet, 3gm of heroin, three knives, two helmets, two gloves, two screwdrivers and a mobile phone amounting to RM30,000.

He said, however, the leader of the gang, known as Mohamad Fahmi Shaafie, 31, of Felda Ijok, Selama, was still at large.

According to Osman, Mohamad Fahmi has 12 past criminal and drug-related police records while Andy has one drug-related record and Emie Toyol, seven criminal and drug records.

He said the two detained suspects were brought to the Taiping Sessions Court here yesterday, while those with information on the whereabouts of Mohamad Fahmi were urged to contact the nearest police station to assist in the investigation. — Bernama