KUALA LUMPUR: The police exposed an online gambling syndicate running operations at two apartment units in Subang Avenue, Subang Jaya, here.

Subang Jaya deputy police chief Supt Amihizam Abdul Syukor said the premises were rented by the gambling syndicate and turned into call centres for their illicit activities.

“The raid led to the arrest of seven men and two women, all Vietnamese, aged between 21 and 40, at the sixth floor and 11th floor of the apartment building.

“They are believed to offer online gambling services to customers through Facebook and Zalo,” he said in a statement today.

Amihizam said the syndicate was believed to have begun operating at the premises three months ago, and staff members were paid a salary of RM1,200 to RM2,000.

He added that seven computers, 23 mobile phones, a router and modem that were used for the illegal activities were seized during the raid, while all the suspects would be brought to the Shah Alam Court for a remand order. -Bernama