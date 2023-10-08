Police bust house burglary ring in PJ with arrest of trio

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have busted a burglary ring believed to be responsible for a spate of four house break-ins in the Petaling Jaya district with the arrest of three suspects on Aug 1.

Petaling Jaya District police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhruddin Abdul Hamid said the arrest of the three suspects, including a woman, led to the solving of four cases of house burglaries around the Petaling Jaya district involving an estimated loss of RM24,800.

Police nabbed all the suspects, aged between 29 and 43, at the Sungai Buloh toll plaza here at 2 pm.

Mohamad Fakhruddin said police also confiscated items including a Versace trinket box containing a chain, a Coach-brand handbag, a bottle of Calvin Klein perfume and a Gaston-brand spanner.

“We also seized two pawning receipts, a screwdriver, a set of Allen keys and three modified Allen keys,” he said in a statement yesterday, adding that a check confirmed that all the suspects had criminal records, including drug abuse offences.

According to him, one suspect also tested positive for Methamphetamine.

Mohamad Fakhruddin said what led to the arrest of the trio was a police report on a house burglary in the Damansara Damai area in Petaling Jaya at 12.28 pm on July 30.

According to the report, the complainant arrived home at 11.30 am to find the grill door of his house broken, with losses of RM2,700.

“The suspects were remanded for a week from Aug 2,” he said. - Bernama