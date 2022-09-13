Police bust illegal bitcoin mining centres in Johor

BATU PAHAT: Police seized equipment worth about RM204,000 when they raided two premises used for illegal bitcoin mining in Jalan Budi Utara, Taman Wawasan, near here, yesterday.

Batu Pahat district police chief ACP Ismail Dollah said no one was inside the buildings when police and Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) personnel stormed the locked premises at about 11 am.

Police were tracking down those behind the bitcoin mining operations, which were conducted using stolen electricity, he said in a statement today.

“Police seized 204 Mining Antminer machines, 11 port switches, two computer monitors, two CPUs and two routers. The equipment seized is worth about RM204,000 and the value of bitcoins mined in the operations has yet to be ascertained,” he added.

The case is being investigated under Section 379/427 of the Penal Code and Section 37(3) of the Electricity Supply Act 1997. - Bernama