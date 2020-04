KUALA KUBU BHARU: Police arrested 238 people when they raided an illegal settlement in Kampung Ulu Rening, Batang Kali here today.

In the operation at 5 pm, police rounded up 76 men, 77 women and 85 children including babies living in plastic tents in a newly-opened area of the forests, said Selangor CID chief Datuk Fadzil Ahmat.

He said the settlers came from several states and claimed to be members of the Dewan Perkasa Ekonomi Islam Nusantara.

“We are still investigating this association, and what we know is they eat, bathe and live in the area.

“Police are trying to establish when they occupied this place,” he told reporters at the Dewan Serbaguna Kuala Kubu Bharu here tonight.

Asked on allegations that they had entered the area before the Movement Control Order (MCO) was enforced on March 18, Fadzil said police were still investigating the matter.

“What is certain is that they have violated the MCO and they came from various places like Kuala Lumpur, Kelantan and other states,” he added.

He said the suspects would undergo health screenings at the Dewan Serbaguna Kuala Kubu Bharu, where they are temporarily housed.

“The Health Ministry, Social Welfare Department and Kuala Kubu Bharu District Council will be helping in the screening process and looking into their welfare needs,” he said. -Bernama