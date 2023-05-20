Police bust investment scam syndicate, 12 arrested

MELAKA: Police busted a syndicate offering non-existent cryptocurrency investment schemes with the arrest of 12 people, including two women here yesterday.

Melaka police chief Datuk Zainol Samah said apart from a local man, others detained were nine Chinese national men and two Chinese national women, aged between 30 and 36.

“Acting on information, a team from the Criminal Investigation Department of the Melaka police contingent headquarters raided two hotel rooms that have been rented since November last year by the syndicate to carry out their activities.

“Investigations have revealed that the syndicate targets victims living abroad by providing them with a website link promoting an investment platform called ‘Pacific Exchange’,” he said in a statement today.

Zainol said the victims were also promised that they would get profits ranging from USD10 to USD3,000 in one to 200 days.

However, once the syndicate receives payments from the victims, their accounts will be closed, resulting in the victims failing to get the promised returns, he said.

Zainol said during the raids, police also seized nine computers, 30 mobile phones of various brands, two wireless routers, three prepaid SIM cards and two notebooks.

He said that those arrested have been remanded for four days until May 23, and the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.- Bernama