Police bust ‘Mizan’ house break-in gang

ALOR SETAR: Police busted the ‘Mizan gang’, believed to be actively involved in break-ins in Penang, Perak and Kedah, with the arrest of seven suspects including a woman on May 20 and 26.

Kedah police chief Datuk Wan Hassan Wan Ahmad said the suspects aged 25 to 52 were arrested around the state in several operations.

He said, the first arrest involved four suspects including a woman, aged 25 to 30 years after a business premises was burglarised in Bedong near Sungai Petani which involved a loss of approximately RM25,000.

“The police managed to track them down and various items believed to be from the shop break-in were seized.

“Two plastic bags containing crystal pieces suspected to be methamphetamine, a Proton Perdana car along with some burglary tools were also seized,“ he told reporters here today.

He said three more suspects aged 43 to 52 years old were arrested and this time the police seized a safe believed to have stolen from Istana Hinggap Taman Tunku Sarina, Jitra on May 26.

He said, with the arrest of all the suspects, they have solved 15 burglary cases - 13 in Kedah, one each in Penang and Perak.

Wan Hassan said a check found that all the suspects have past criminal records related to burglary and drugs..

“Police are still hunting down three more suspects, including a 43-year-old man who is believed to be the ringleader,“ he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code and Section 12 (2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.- Bernama