Police bust phone scam syndicate targetting Taiwanese nationals

KUALA LUMPUR: Police busted a phone scam syndicate that targeted Taiwanese victims and arrested 15 suspects after carrying out raids in and around the capital.

From the 15 suspects who were arrested, 12 were Taiwanese citizens comprising 11 men and one woman and the remaining three women were Chinese citizens, all of whom are aged between 22 and 43.

Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) secretary Datuk Noorsiah Saaduddin said the raid was carried out after intelligence and monitoring carried out over the past few months.

“During the raids, police found a book with several pages written in Chinese and believed it to be the script for the fraud. Police also confiscated 19 mobile phones, nine passports of foreign nationals and RM2,745 cash plus USD200,” she said yesterday, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code and Section 511 of the Penal Code.

According to her, police obtained instructions from the Attorney-General’s Chambers to prosecute all 15 individuals under Section 120B(2) of the Penal Code, which is criminal conspiracy.

“All those arrested were charged today at the Jalan Duta Magistrate’s Court and all of them pleaded not guilty and would be remanded at the Sungai Buloh Prison until mention date on May 19,” she said. - Bernama