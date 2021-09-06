Police bust prostitution syndicate operating in guise of hair salon

NIBONG TEBAL: The police busted a prostitution syndicate operating in hidden rooms behind a hair salon after raiding a shop premises in Jalan Nibong Tebal, here yesterday, with the arrest of four women including a local.

The premises was raided at 4.30pm by a police team the Crime, Vice and Gambling Division (D7).

Penang Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Rahimi Ra’ais said the raid was carried out following tip-offs from the public.

“The syndicate offers sex services to regular customers only, and it operates through the back door of the hair salon to prevent the authorities from finding out.

“Based on investigations, their modus operandi is that regular customers will contact the caretaker through Whatsapp and make reservations to obtain the services before coming to the premises,“ he said when contacted here today.

Rahimi said during the raid, there were three foreign women aged 22 to 25 who were entertaining three customers aged between 43 and 48 in separate rooms at the premises.

The police also arrested a 48-year-old local woman who is the owner of the premises, and is believed to be part of a syndicate.

He said further investigations were still being carried out, including locating several other members of the syndicate who are still believed to be in the state.

“All seven individuals are now remanded for further investigation and the case is being investigated under sections 372A and 372B of the Penal Code, while they have also been charged under Rule 17 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Regulations 2021, as well as Section 269 of the Penal Code for violating standard operating procedures (SOPs),“ he said. — Bernama