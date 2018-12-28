Police bust robbery gang behind spate of house break-ins

PORT DICKSON: A burglary gang called ‘Gang Dini’ has been crippled following the arrest of three men in Port Dickson and Seremban last week, on Dec 20 and 21.

Port Dickson district police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed said police also seized two cars and a motorcycle that were reported missing, eight units of air conditioners, two television sets and jewellery worth RM100,000.

He said the three suspects, aged 22 to 36, tested positive for methamphetamine, besides having drug-related records.

“Initial investigations revealed that the group believed to have been active over the past six months, was involved in at least eight cases of home burglary and robberies reported in the district.

“The group’s modus operandi was to engage in criminal activities in a group and there is no planning, if an opportunity presents itself they will immediately commit the act. The main reason the group commits crimes is to buy drugs,” he told a press conference, here today.

Aidi Sham said the suspects had past records involving drug cases, theft and robbery and were also found to be involved in committing theft on the beach here.

He said the three suspects were remanded for further investigation. — Bernama