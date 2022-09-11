Police bust syndicate stealing, reselling designer handbags

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested a man and two women, all locals, on suspicion of reselling designer handbags that were stolen from a premises in the federal capital, last Saturday.

Sentul District police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said the alleged theft took place at Solaris Dutamas, here, at 10.07pm, on Nov 1 and a report was lodged on Nov 4.

He said the suspects stole two Chanel handbags and two other luxury brands by Hermes and Louis Vuitton estimated to be worth RM145,288.

“Acting on intelligence, the police raided a house in Salak Selatan and arrested three individuals aged between 28 and 30 years.

“A Louis Vuitton handbag, two receipts, clothes worn by one of the suspects at the time of the incident and cash amounting RM22,300 believed to be proceeds from the resale of the stolen handbags were seized,“ he said when contacted today.

The police also raided two premises in Bukit Bintang where the items were sold to and seized three of the stolen handbags along with two purchase receipts bearing the suspects’ names.

Beh said investigations found that the syndicate masterminded by the 30-year-old man to target designer brand stores had been active since last year.

The case is being investigated under Section 380 of the Penal Code for theft in dwelling house.

The male suspect, who has three previous criminal records was remanded for five days until tomorrow while the two women were released on bail on Nov 7. - Bernama