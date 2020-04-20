Police bust two drug-fuelled parties last weekend, 35 nabbed

KUALA LUMPUR: Breaching the movement control order (MCO), two wild parties here came to an end following the arrest of 35 people and the seizure of drugs in separate raids last week.

On Sunday, acting on a tip-off, a police team from the Brickfields CID conducted a raid at a condominium unit on Jalan Ang Seng in Brickfields where 12 men, aged between 17 and 33, were arrested at 1.10am.

The raiding party also seized four packets containing 9.5 grammes of ganja.

Brickfields police chief ACP Zairulnizam Mohd Zainuddin said today investigations showed that a suspect had rented the apartment unit for a night to hold the party, while another one of those held had brought the drugs which he bought from a pusher.

“Invitations to the party were made through the Whatsapp application and seven of those held tested positive for drug use in our preliminary checks,” he said.

Zairulnizam said apart from the seven men being investigated for drug use and possession, each of them were issued with a compound of RM1,000 for violating the MCO.

Two days earlier at Wangsa Maju on Friday, another wild party at a condominium on Jalan Gombak, Setapak was busted with the arrest of 23 people, including minors aged between 14 and 23.

Police seized four grammes of ketamine and eight eramin 5 pills from the 13 male and 10 female suspects.

“All of those who attended the party were close friends and were invited to the party through the Whatsapp application. Seven male suspects and four female suspects tested positive for drug abuse,” said Wangsa Maju police chief Supt Rajab Ahad Ismail today.

He said the suspects were remanded for a day for investigations for violations of the MCO and drug-related offences.