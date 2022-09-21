Police bust two syndicates, seize drugs worth RM20.56m

SHAH ALAM: Police have smashed two drug processing and distribution syndicates with the arrest of five local men and seizure of drugs worth RM20.56 million in several raids in Selangor on Sept 13 and 15.

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed said for the arrest of the first syndicate, the Selangor Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (JSJN), together with the Bukit Aman JSJN, conducted an operation at 6.45 pm on Sept 13 and arrested two men around Ampang and Puchong.

“In a follow-up raid at a house in Sri Damansara at 9.15 pm, police arrested a man and found 112 compressed blocks suspected to be heroin base-drugs weighing 43.48 kg and 89,500 Erimin 5 pills with an estimated weight of 27.2 kg,” he told a press conference at the Selangor Police Contingent Headquarters, today.

Meanwhile, Arjunaidi said that as a result of cooperation between the Selangor, Johor and Negeri Sembilan JSJN, police uncovered a drug processing laboratory in a house in Damansara Perdana, Petaling Jaya and arrested two local men at 6.10 pm, on Sept 15.

“Inspections on the house found 35 packages of heroin base-drugs weighing 134.19 kg; 54 packages of methamphetamine (59.04 kg); 20 compressed blocks of dry ganja leaves (20 kg); 15,830 Erimin 5 pills (4.56 kg); seven packages of ecstasy pills (3.19 kg) and six packets of caffeine (6.12 kg).

“Also seized were drug processing equipment, including eight glass jars containing eight litres of liquid suspected to be drugs, a drug processing machine and an iron funnel,” he said.

In total, Arjunaidi said 299.33 kg of drugs worth RM20.56 million were confiscated from the two syndicates, in addition to two cars, five motorcycles and cash amounting to RM152,001.

All the suspects, aged 23 to 35, have been remanded for seven days, and the case was being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, he said. - Bernama