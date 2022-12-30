Police bust White Harrier Gang, nab four

SERDANG: Police busted a vehicle theft gang, known as the White Harrier Gang, with the arrest of four suspects in two separate raids in Seri Kembangan and Setapak, Kuala Lumpur, last Saturday.

Serdang district police chief ACP A. Anbalagan said the four suspects, aged 41 to 59, were arrested after police received information about a vehicle theft incident on the roadside of Jalan Bandar Kinrara 3/1, Puchong, Selangor, on the same day.

“Investigation found that all the suspects were using their ‘job’ of selling fruits using cars and vans around the Klang Valley to scour then steal vehicles parked at the Light Rail Transit (LRT), Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) stations as well as residential areas.

“This gang has been using a white Toyota Harrier sports utility vehicle (SUV) belonging to one of the suspects to carry out vehicle theft activities in the morning by targeting various types of cars according to the requests of trusted buyers, among others, vehicle workshop owners outside the Klang Valley area,” he said in a press conference in Serdang district police headquarters here today.

He said a further investigation found that each suspect earned RM1,500 to RM2,000 for each stolen car.

Anbalagan said that the suspects are believed to be involved in 15 vehicle theft cases recorded this year in Serdang, Kajang, Brickfields, Cheras, and Subang Jaya and three of them have various past criminal records involving vehicle theft and drug cases.

“The police are now tracking another man, suspected to be the mastermind in the case who is also believed to have a family connection with one of the suspects,” he said.

All suspects were remanded until tomorrow to assist in the investigation according to Section 379A of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, the police arrested three local men and a foreign woman in a raid at an apartment in Taman Bukit Serdang, Seri Kembangan near here on Wednesday, after being suspected of possessing 33.56 grams of syabu-type drugs and a revolver-type pistol.

He said the suspects, aged between 27 and 60, were believed to be peddling drugs around Serdang and one of the suspects bought the gun from a man, believed to be from a neighbouring country for RM800 in 2019 to protect himself.

All suspects were remanded for seven days until Jan 4, 2023, in accordance with Section 8 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971 and Section 39A (2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. - Bernama