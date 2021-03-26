Police cartel: Still too early to set up RCI - Deputy Home Minister 1

JERANTUT: It is still too early to set up a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) to investigate allegations into the existence of a cartel within the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM), says Deputy Home Minister I Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Mohamed Said (pix).

He said everything was still under control, and so far the Home Ministry (KDN) had not received the list of individuals allegedly involved in the activity.

“We don’t even know the number (of individuals involved) yet ... it’s still too early for an RCI. If there are allegations and there is a basis, it can be brought to the Police Force Commission (SPP) first, and if it involves junior police officers it can be brought to the Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS),“ he said after attending KDN’s Malaysia Prihatin programme at the Kampung Temin Mosque here on March 25.

He was asked about calls from several parties, including non-governmental organisations, for an RCI to be set up to investigate the statement by Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador claiming that there was a cartel within the police force.

On Tuesday, Abdul Hamid was reported to have said that several individuals involved in a cartel trying to topple him had been identified.

Without revealing their names, Abdul Hamid said the issue was still under control and under his supervision, while expressing confidence that those involved could not ‘move’ at the moment.- Bernama