KUALA LUMPUR: Police cautioned today that phone scammers in the latest ruse are attempting to fleece victims by offering to convert airline reward points for cash.

In a case reported to police on Friday, a 31-year-old graphic designer of a private company lost RM8,300 after he fell for the scam.

Kuala Lumpur police commercial crimes investigations department chief ACP Mohd Mahidisham Ishak said the victim had received a call from an unknown person who claimed to be a staff of a prominent airline.

He said the caller told the victim that there was a large quantity of airline reward points under the victim’s name which could be converted to RM750.

Mohd Mahidisham said the victim was taken in by the offer and shared details of his credit card and debit card with the scammer to “redeem” the points.

“Soon after sharing the details with the scammer, the victim received notification from the bank of several transactions charged to his cards amounting to RM8,300. He lodged a police report soon after,“ he said.

Mohd Madilisham urged the public to never reveal their personal and banking particulars to unknown individuals who contact them.