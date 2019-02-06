Police cite ‘sudden death’ in deaths of woman, daughter

SEREMBAN: Police have classified the deaths of an elderly woman and her daughter whose bodies were found in a house in Taman Chip Aik here on Monday as sudden death.

Seremban District Police deputy chief Supt Mohd Rosli Ishak said an examination of the bodies by the Forensic Division of the Negri Sembilan Police found no injuries or signs of a struggle.

“The single-storey terrace house where they lived was not ransacked and none of their belongings are missing,” he said in a statement today.

The 89-year-old woman was found dead on a bed and her 58-year-old daughter was found hanged with a rope tied to a window frame in the same room.

Their bodies were taken to the Tuanku Jaafar Hospital. — Bernama