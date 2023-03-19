Police: Claims of mass rally to topple govt untrue

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have confirmed that two viral messages which have been circulating on social media about a mass rally to be staged in the capital to topple the existing government are untrue.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya said the security is under control and therefore the public is advised not to spread or share the said statements on any social media platform.

“Members of the public are also reminded to always be extra vigilant and not make any statements that could cause public concern. Legal action can be taken against those involved,” he said in a statement here.

Yesterday, two almost identical messages were circulating on social media which claimed that there would be a mass rally by the Malays in the capital, aiming to topple the government. - Bernama