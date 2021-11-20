Police classify death of car theft suspect as sudden death

KOTA BHARU: The death of a 23-year-old local man who died at the Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital (HRPZ II) here on Nov 16 while in police custody, has been classified as sudden death (SDR).

Kelantan police chief Datuk Shafien Mamat said the case was classified as SDR following the hospital’s forensic pathologist unable to ascertain the cause of death.

He added the man suffered was convulsing uncontrollably and foaming at the mouth when police wanted to recorded his statement and do documentation at the state contingent police headquarters here to assist investigations into car theft.

“The suspect who then went into a state of unconsciousness was rushed to the HRPZ II for treatment but was reported to have died at 2.30 pm. An investigation paper has been opened to investigate the matter,” he said in a statement today.

Shafien said the preliminary results of the post-mortem showed the cause of death as unascertained, and thus will depend on the analysis reports and laboratory tests the determine the actual cause.

He added that the police would conduct a transparent investigation based on the analysis report and HRPZ II laboratory tests to find the real cause of the suspect’s death.

He also called on the public not to make any speculations on the case as it will jeopardise the credibility of the investigations. — Bernama