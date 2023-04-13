Police classify death of woman in confinement as sudden death

KOTA BHARU: The police have classified as sudden death, the case of a woman in confinement, who was discovered with a knife lodged in her neck at a house in Kampung Beris Panchor, Bachok yesterday.

Bachok police chief Superintendent Mohamad Ismail Jamaluddin said investigations had revealed no criminal element in the woman’s death.

“The post-mortem results of the Forensic Department at the Raja Perempuan Zainab ll Hospital concluded that the cause of death was excessive bleeding at the neck area,” he said in a statement today.

In the 5 pm incident yesterday, the 35-year-old woman was found bleeding by her younger brother who immediately took his sister to Beris Panchor Clinic before a doctor confirmed she had passed away. - Bernama