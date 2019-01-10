Police classify deaths of shipyard workers as ‘sudden death’

SIBU: The Sibu police have classified the case of shipyard workers who died after inhaling toxic gas at the Rantau Panjang Shipbuilding Estate here late last night as sudden death.

Sibu District Police Chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said investigations at the scene of the incident did not reveal any criminal elements.

An employee reportedly fell into the tank a towing vessel at about 6.15pm, and attempts by co-workers to save the man failed, as several of them fainted at fell into the tank as well.

Fire and Rescue personnel and a medical team from the Sibu Hospital were informed about the incident at about 6.28pm, and rushed to the scene to save the victims

A total of seven foreign workers were removed from the tank, and two of them were pronounced dead at the scene.

“Those who died at the scene were Syahrir Ramadhan and Irmansyah from Indonesia. Another victim, Rone Matbbor of Bangladesh, died at the Sibu Hospital,“ he told reporters when visiting the scene today.

The four survivors, namely Maznu and Aktar from Bangladesh and Tamsil and Muhamad Yakub from Indonesia are being treated at the same hospital.

“They are currently in stable condition,“ added Stanley. — Bernama