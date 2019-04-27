Police closely monitoring east coast of Sabah

SEMPORNA: The Sabah police are closely monitoring the east coast of Sabah, especially Tawau and Sandakan, which are considered to be transit locations for Daesh militants and smuggling of drugs before heading to their ‘intended’ destinations.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Omar Mammah (pix) said the police had a special task force to track the movements of these groups at all times.

“With the existence of this special task force, a series of arrests have also been made,“ he said when met at the sidelines of an event held in conjunction with the Silver Jubilee Regatta Lepa here, today.

He added that the situation was under control and the public need not worry.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun was recently reported as saying that Daesh had now made Tawau and Sandakan in Sabah the new transit points for its militants to enter the southern Philippines and Rakhine, Myanmar.

The two places have also been reported as transit locations for the smuggling of drugs to neighbouring countries. — Bernama