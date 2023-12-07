Police collaborate with visually impaired to know their struggles

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur Police collaborated with the Pertubuhan Pembangunan Orang Buta Malaysia in Brickfields, to get a sense of the hardship experienced by visually impaired individuals, in conjunction with Kuala Lumpur Police’s Respect the Law operations, here today.

Kuala Lumpur police chief, Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain, said that this programme aims to experience what visually-impaired individuals are experiencing, when using the pedestrian facilities provided, in carrying out their daily activities.

He said that indirectly it can create awareness in the community about social responsibility towards the group, by not obstructing the reserved paths or facilities.

“This programme aims at educating the community to respect the facilities provided for the disabled, especially the visually impaired, by the government.

“Today, I invite everyone to experience the life of the blind, and how difficult it is to go through daily routines if the able person does not respect the disabled,” he said, after attending a programme with the visually impaired, near the YMCA building, Jalan Tun Sambanthan 4, here, today.

He also hopes that such a programme can be expanded to the school level, so that the new generation can change their way of life, by respecting the disabled in living a different life compared with normal individuals.

In this regard, Mohd Shuhaily said that, from July 3 to 10, the police had issued more than 1,000 summonses for various offences.

According to him, the highest number of summonses issued was traffic obstruction at 1,061, followed by illegal parking (18) and three offences of obstructing the path for disabled pedestrians.

“When we (the police) conducted the operations and issued summonses, it opened the minds of the people of Kuala Lumpur that, in their busy lives, there are also people with disabilities who need to go out to earn a living too,” he said. -Bernama