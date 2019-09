PETALING JAYA: The Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) is likely to relook old complaint cases once it is established.

National Centre for Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption (GIAC) director-general Tan Sri Abu Kassim Mohamed said this would depend on the evidence.

“They will study such cases and when the need arises, they will take action if there is evidence,” he said after his special address at the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Forum yesterday.

Abu Kassim said GIAC would also like to see the Federal Constitution amended to protect the tenure of the chief commissioner.

He said for such an amendment to be passed it would need two-thirds support.

“This protected tenure will allow a commissioner to do his duty without fear or favour. He cannot be simply dismissed from his job and it will be good for the fight against corruption.”

Abu Kassim said the matter had yet to be brought up to the Cabinet because there were still some issues that needed to be resolved.

He said GIAC was also looking at expanding integrity officers’ at all ministries and would need help from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to achieve it.