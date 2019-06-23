Police committed to sports development initiative: IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Police Department (RMP) is committed to further its sports development initiative with the available resources and means, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador (pix) said today.

He said the police force’s creative efforts in saving costs could be seen through the organising of the IGP Cup Championships this year, which included indoor sports such as darts, chess and carrom, besides sepak takraw.

“This initiative is seen to increase the excitement and increase the prestige of the championship,“ he said in his speech text read by Bukit Aman Management director Datuk Abdul Rahim Jaafar, in conjunction with the closing ceremony of the championships at the Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar Hall here, today.

Abdul Hamid said the sports event which was an initiative by the Royal Malaysian Police Sports Council, was aimed at cultivating a healthy lifestyle amongst police personnel, besides being a platform to unleash the potential of athletes.

“This is a platform for fostering teamwork and strengthening the bond among each other, which is the best strategy towards building excellence at the workplace,“ he added. — Bernama