Police complete investigation paper over assault of schoolboy in JB

JOHOR BAHRU: The investigation paper (IP) in connection with the case of seven male teenagers, including a foreign national, aged 14 to 17, who are believed to be involved in the beating of a schoolboy at Taman Bistari Indah here, has been completed.

Johor Bahru South District Police Chief ACP Raub Selamat said the IP will be submitted to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s Office for further action, today.

“The investigation has been completed and they (suspects) have been released on (police) bail,“ he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, Raub was reported as saying that police received a report from a 15-year-old boy believed to be the victim at approximately 4pm, last Monday.

Raub was quoted as saying that based on the investigation, it is believed that the cause of the incident was dissatisfaction by the main suspect, aged 15, after the victim became friends with his girlfriend.

Following that, the seven teenagers. all students, were remanded for two days starting yesterday to facilitate investigation of the case according to Section 147 of the Penal Code (rioting).

Last Monday, a 59-second video went viral on Facebook showing a teenage boy being beaten by another teenager and there were also several other teenage boys around him. - Bernama