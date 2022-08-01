Police complete recording Apandi Ali’s statement

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) have completed recording the statement of former Attorney General Tan Sri Apandi Ali (pix) on a police report by a member of Parliament over the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) investigation today.

PDRM secretary Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin in a statement said the Bukit Aman Classified Crime Investigation Unit (USJT) and CID had completed taking the statement of Apandi from 2.30 pm to 3.45 pm.

Last Friday, the media reported that police received a report by Klang MP Charles Santiago who was not satisfied with the 1MDB investigation by Apandi when he was the Attorney General and accused Apandi of abusing his power in the case. - Bernama