Police completing case of Pontian couple for child neglect

JOHOR BAHRU: Police are wrapping up investigations into the case of a couple suspected of parental negligence in not seeking treatment for their son hurt from playing in a burning garbage heap in Kampung Parit Kuchi, Pontian, on Dec 30 last year.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the investigation papers will be handed over to the deputy public prosecutor for further action.

He said the couple aged 36 and 33 who were arrested at 2am last Wednesday while giving statements at the Pontian District police headquarters, were released on police bail.

“Preliminary investigation found that the parents deemed it was sufficient to buy medicine at the pharmacy, perhaps because they saw that their child was holding up with the self-medication.

“However, the investigation is still being carried out under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001,” he said at a press conference at the Johor police contingent headquarters here today.

Kamarul Zaman said the nine-year-old child was still receiving treatment at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital here and in stable condition.

Last Wednesday, Pontian district police chief Supt Mohammad Shofee Tayib was reported to have said that there were burns on the child’s joints, limbs on the right side up to the feet, left arm, both thighs and the victim’s right ear due to the incident.

He was quoted as saying that the victim’s parents relied on painkillers and ointment from the pharmacy and did not take the victim to any hospital for treatment until after a friend of the mother lodged a police report about the matter on Tuesday. - Bernama