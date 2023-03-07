Police conduct special operation to educate public about road laws

KUALA LUMPUR: A special month long operation is conducted by the Kuala Lumpur police to expose, educate and enhance awareness among motorists on the need for them to comply with road rules and regulations.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said the “Respect Road Laws” operation, which began last Saturday focused on running red lights, making U-turns at inappropriate locations and stopping vehicles in yellow boxes.

He said the operation today was focused at 16 hotspot locations in the city.

“The federal capital is now so developed, with skyscrapers and magnificent buildings of first-class level, but the mentality of road users in obeying the law is still low level.

“For example, we still have drivers pressing their car horns to get the vehicle drivers in front of them to drive on while the red light was still on,” he said when met by reporters during the operation in the Bukit Bintang area here today.

He said today’s operation was also carried out in Desa Aman, Bukit Kerinchi and Desa Tasik, Sungai Besi, which are settlement areas for police personnel.

”We don’t just want to educate the public, but also our officers and members so that they also comply with the law,” he added. - Bernama