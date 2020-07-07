Police conducted more than 65k RMCO inspections yesterday

PETALING JAYA: The Compliance Operations Task Force, formed by the police, carried out 65,283 inspections yesterday to monitor and enforce compliance with the SOP during the RMCO.

Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said the taskforce had nabbed three individuals for violating the RMCO on Monday.

“All three of the individuals were issued compounds,” he said in a statement today.

In addition to that, Ismail Sabri said police detained five foreign nationals for immigration offences at 67 roadblocks conducted nationwide to curb the entry of illegal immigrants.

On Covid-19 public sanitation operations, he said one sanitation operation in one zone in Malacca was conducted yesterday, involving three firemen.

Ismail Sabri also said that 1,146 Malaysians returned to the country yesterday via the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) from various countries including Singapore, Indonesia, India, China, and Turkey.

“1,144 of the individuals were ordered to undergo mandatory quarantine at their respective homes, while the remaining two were brought to a hospital,” he said.