Police confirm detainee escapes from Dang Wangi IPD

KUALA LUMPUR: The police confirmed that a detainee had escaped from the lock-up at the Dang Wangi District Police Headquarters (IPD) here yesterday.

Without revealing further details, Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said the incident happened at 9.40 am when the police were in the process of taking him to court.

“The police had launched a search operation to track down the detainee. We were able to locate and re-arrest him at 1.50 pm on the same day,” he told a press conference after attending the monthly assembly at the Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent Headquarters here today.

He further said that an investigation was ongoing to determine whether there was any negligence involving six personnel on duty when the suspect escaped.

Meanwhile, Mohd Shuhaily said over 26,000 summonses were issued in Op Hormat Undang-Undang Jalan Raya conducted by Kuala Lumpur traffic police as of July 9.

He said the offence with the highest number of summonses was traffic obstruction, with 18,931.

A total of 86 individuals were detained for various criminal and traffic offences and 99 vehicles were confiscated, he added.

“My concern is about foreigners who are riding motorcycles without a licence. Although they possess relevant documents, they do not have (driving) licence,” he said, adding that many of them rent vehicles from local citizens or receive them from their employers. - Bernama