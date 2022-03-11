Police confirm drug-laced vape liquids being sold openly

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has confirmed that there are activities of selling drug-laced vape liquids openly.

PDRM secretary Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin said actions to combat such activities have been and are being taken by PDRM.

She said actions included the successful busting of a drug trafficking syndicate distributing and processing drugs in the form of vape liquids around the Klang Valley last month, with the seizure of drugs and property worth RM3.47 million and the arrest of seven suspects.

“PDRM is serious in eradicating all activities involving the distribution and abuse of drugs and stern action will be imposed on any party involved,” she said in a statement tonight.

Yesterday, local media reported that drug-laced vape liquids are widely sold online and openly marketed to consumers. - Bernama