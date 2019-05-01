Police confirm Equanimity no longer in Langkawi

LANGKAWI: The police have confirmed that Equanimity, the luxury yacht linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal, is no longer at the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) Region Three Base (Mawilla 3) jetty at Bukit Malut here.

Langkawi district police chief Supt Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said the superyacht which was temporarily docked at the RMN base had sailed off to Singapore last Sunday.

“Equanimity left the jetty heading for Singapore at 2pm last Sunday.

“The Marine Police Force did not accompany the vessel on its journey there. Equanimity does not belong to the Malaysian government anymore as it is now fully-owned by Genting Malaysia Berhad,” he said in a statement here today. — Bernama