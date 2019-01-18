Police confirm Indonesian woman found in Seri Kembangan was murdered

SHAH ALAM: The police have confirmed that an Indonesian woman who was found dead at a rented house in Taman Universiti, Seri Kembangan near here, at about 5pm yesterday, was murdered.

Selangor CID chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat said, however, the police were awaiting the post-mortem report before any arrests were made.

“After we receive the post-mortem report, we will take further action. So far no arrests have been made.

“We are not sure what exactly occurred during the incident, including whether the victim was raped prior to being killed, as she was found nude,“ he told reporters, here today.

Yesterday, the body of the victim known as Jamilah Mat Shaari, 33, was found nude on the bed of a room at the house.

Jamilah, who was a single parent with a 10-year-old daughter, and lived in the rented house with four other family members.

Jamilah’s body was found by her sister-in-law at 5pm, after she returned from work. — Bernama