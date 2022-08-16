Police confirm Malaysian arrested in Batam for links to syabu lab

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) have confirmed that a Malaysian man was arrested by the Indonesian National Narcotics Agency (BNN) last month on suspected links to a syabu processing laboratory in Batam.

PDRM corporate communications head ACP A. Skandaguru said, however, that the suspect was not a police officer as claimed in a TVOneNews video that went viral on YouTube about his arrest.

“The result of the review found that the detained suspect has never served as a police officer, police volunteer or auxiliary police.

“Records also confirm that the suspect has two criminal records related to violence and impersonating the police,“ he said in a statement last night.

According to him, PDRM are cooperating with the Indonesian authorities regarding the case and are ready to channel any necessary information to combat narcotics crime.

Earlier, a video went viral on social media about the arrest of three male suspects, one being a Malaysian citizen and alleged to be a police officer. - Bernama