Police confirm Muar floods caused by high tide

MUAR: Police today confirmed that Kampung Parit Kedondong Laut in Parit Jawa was hit by floods this morning due to the high tide phenomenon.

Muar District Police chief ACP Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz, however, said floodwaters in the area, which is located about two metres from the sea, began to recede at about 10 am today.

He said after a 43-second video clip went viral showing floods in several areas in the district.

“The video was first detected on social media at 10 am today. The police, Civil Defence Force (APM) and village headman rushed to Kampung Parit Kedondong Laut, Parit Jawa.

“None of the residents, however, had to be evacuated,” he said in a statement today. - Bernama