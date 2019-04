KUALA LUMPUR: The police confirmed a private university in Bukit Jalil, here received a bomb threat over the phone, at about 2pm this afternoon.

Cheras district police chief, ACP Mohamed Mokhsein Mohamed Zon said his team immediately followed the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in dealing with the threat.

“The police will inform of developments later,“ he said when contacted by reporters here today.

Meanwhile, International Medical University vice president, Christy Chiu when met said, about 2,500 students were ordered to evacuate after the university received the bomb threat.

“We contacted the police after the bomb threat call came in at 1.10pm.

“From our observation, police searched the area for about three hours ... and they (police) have now declared this place safe,“ she said.

It is understood that since its establishment in 1992 this is the first bomb scare in IMU. — Bernama