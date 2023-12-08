Police confirm provocation incident at IPD

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) confirmed that there was an incident of provocation in front of a district police headquarters (IPD) on the east coast which went viral on social media yesterday.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay (pix) said the PDRM is investigating a video clip of a man being assaulted by several men at an IPD.

“I can confirm that the incident occurred at an IPD on the east coast and our investigation is ongoing.

“Perhaps, there might have been provocations leading to the incident and the state police chief will hold a press conference regarding the incident,” he said in a special press conference after inspecting the polling centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Klang Gate here today.

A 14-second long video clip showing a man on a motorcycle adorned with a PAS flag on his back being assaulted by several men in front of an IPD has been making its round on social media.

Meanwhile, in KELANTAN, state police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said that police will conduct further investigations into the provocation incident at an IPD earlier today.

“We will conduct further investigations regarding this matter, according to Integrity and Standard Compliance.

“Yesterday, we also detained a vehicle, which was converted into a tank, on the street. Action will be taken according to Section 61 of the Road Transport Act 1987, and if found guilty can be fined up to RM2,000 and six months in prison,” he said in a press conference, after reviewing the voting process at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama (SMKA) Falahiah, today.

He also urged the Kelantanese not to carry out any act of provocation ahead of the vote-tallying process this evening, as it is against the law.

“Leaders and contesting candidates should advise their respective supporters not to cause any provocation throughout the election period, especially young people, who are very excited about campaign activities,” he said.

Commenting on the voting process in the state, Muhammad Zaki said that, as of 2 pm today, the voting process was going smoothly.

Muhamad Zaki said that even though the percentage of voters who went out to cast their ballot papers in Kelantan was still low, he believed that the number could increase before the polling stations closed this evening.

“An aerial survey found that there was no congestion, and voters were able to go out to cast their ballots smoothly. We expect the remaining voters to go out to exercise their voting responsibilities in the afternoon,” he said.

SMKA Falahiah is one of the 12 polling centres for the Pasir Pekan state seat. -Bernama